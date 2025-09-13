 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969259
Update notes via Steam Community
* QoL: Larger hit boxes for snapping Excavators and Beam Emitters to site positions
* QoL: Configurable key bindings for hotbar belts and beams, numbers by default: [1] belt, [2] launcher etc
* If adaptive vsync fails, aim for 60/120/180 FPS as close as possible to SDL_DisplayMode.refresh_rate

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3910602
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3910603
  Linux 64-bit Depot 3910603
