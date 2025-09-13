 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969254
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ghosts not chasing player after bursting out of coffins & barrels.
  • Fixed demon bomber teleport spawner in the Circle of Pain level.
  • Fixed Portal level unlocking access to end-of-game level too early.

