 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19969239 Edited 13 September 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A Linux version has now been added! Hopefully everything works correctly.

I also fixed a couple of things I missed in the last v5 version (I left in an fps counter oops)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2692731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link