A Linux version has now been added! Hopefully everything works correctly.
I also fixed a couple of things I missed in the last v5 version (I left in an fps counter oops)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
A Linux version has now been added! Hopefully everything works correctly.
I also fixed a couple of things I missed in the last v5 version (I left in an fps counter oops)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update