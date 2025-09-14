ADDED
You are now able to use the Buy Menu in Free For All until your spawn protection has ended.
Now when you move for the first time while spawn protection is active, spawn protection will end immediately.
When you have spawn protection enabled, other players will see your player model as grey to indicate this.
IMPROVEMENTS
Increased spawn protection time in Free For All from 4 -> 15
Next Weapon UI in Gun Game now shows the weapon skin if one is equipped for that weapon.
FIXES
Fixed not being able to inspect MP5 from Inventory.
Fixed AI's not having weapons.
Fixed weapon skin not showing in the Weapon Loadout UI in-game.
Fixed issues with Lootbox and Coin Pack opening.
Changed files in this update