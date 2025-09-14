 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19969184
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • You are now able to use the Buy Menu in Free For All until your spawn protection has ended.

  • Now when you move for the first time while spawn protection is active, spawn protection will end immediately.

  • When you have spawn protection enabled, other players will see your player model as grey to indicate this.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Increased spawn protection time in Free For All from 4 -> 15

  • Next Weapon UI in Gun Game now shows the weapon skin if one is equipped for that weapon.

FIXES

  • Fixed not being able to inspect MP5 from Inventory.

  • Fixed AI's not having weapons.

  • Fixed weapon skin not showing in the Weapon Loadout UI in-game.

  • Fixed issues with Lootbox and Coin Pack opening.

