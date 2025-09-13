 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969118 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’re back. After a quiet stretch, we’ve resumed updates—starting with key fixes. A bigger version update is coming soon.ːmaew_3ː

Localization: fixed missing/incorrect.
Heal Items: fixed unlimited use.
Relics: fixed effects persisting/stacking incorrectly.
Minor stability and crash fixes.

