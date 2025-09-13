 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19969049 Edited 13 September 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
The "Trends" feature has been renamed to "Match Style." This feature, which can make a match higher scoring or more incident prone, is now adjustable on a per-competition basis. You can change the setting in the competition editor. By default, the Women's World Cup uses the "Higher scoring" style.

