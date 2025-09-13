Update, Version 20250913
English
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues.
[Wiki]Updated the page of The Siege of Dana.
[The Dolovian Camp]Most parts of this location are now accessible. (Still working in progress. Thus, it feels empty at the moment.)
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a smelter.
简体中文
【达那围城战】故事继续。
【维基】更新了达那围城战页面。
【多洛维营地】该区域的主要部分已经均可进入。（仍然在施工。所以比较空旷。）
【多洛维营地】加入了一个熔炉。
