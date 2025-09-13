 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968946 Edited 13 September 2025 – 13:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues.
[Wiki]Updated the page of The Siege of Dana.
[The Dolovian Camp]Most parts of this location are now accessible. (Still working in progress. Thus, it feels empty at the moment.)
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a smelter.
简体中文
【达那围城战】故事继续。
【维基】更新了达那围城战页面。
【多洛维营地】该区域的主要部分已经均可进入。（仍然在施工。所以比较空旷。）
【多洛维营地】加入了一个熔炉。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/8a2443ac
https://pastelink.net/ob1myxlw

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
