English##########Content################[The Siege of Dana]The story continues.[Wiki]Updated the page of The Siege of Dana.[The Dolovian Camp]Most parts of this location are now accessible. (Still working in progress. Thus, it feels empty at the moment.)[The Dolovian Camp]Added a smelter.简体中文##########Content################【达那围城战】故事继续。【维基】更新了达那围城战页面。【多洛维营地】该区域的主要部分已经均可进入。（仍然在施工。所以比较空旷。）【多洛维营地】加入了一个熔炉。