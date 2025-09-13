 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968921 Edited 13 September 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed Transfer Station not handling cargo.
-Fixed Editor not updating cargo available on the map when a new industry is placed manually.
-Fixed notification not showing when industry levels up.
-Fixed ship size and height not showing up in depot info window.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2614551
