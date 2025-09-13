-Fixed Transfer Station not handling cargo.
-Fixed Editor not updating cargo available on the map when a new industry is placed manually.
-Fixed notification not showing when industry levels up.
-Fixed ship size and height not showing up in depot info window.
0.5.7.3 Fixes
