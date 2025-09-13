 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968880 Edited 13 September 2025 – 12:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.修复选择宝物《价值连城》后，十倍购买会变成随机10个宝物的BUG
2.修复秘药获取时小概率出现“获取宝物0”BUG
3.修复BOSS在击杀之后留下一个残影BUG【测试下来，踏马的改错位置了，下次再修。。。】
4.新增宝物信息界面下方显示额外宝物
5.降低彩虹之王的彩虹数量，同时提升伤害，尽可能净化彩虹....
6.战斗播报中移除提升等级的播报信息，没什么鸟用
7.移除可能造成性能问题的周期函数
8.增加加点记忆功能，单场战斗选择过的加点，会加上点赞图标
默认推荐 经济系的加点

