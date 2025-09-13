1. Optimized the entrances for [Tianshu], [Arithmetic], [Sell/Orders/Curios], and [Traits], making them easier to access.

2. The in-game store now has more detailed categories; items are no longer all mixed together.

3. Fixed the issue where the Wilderness difficulty was too high in the second round.

4. Fixed issues related to the Yanling Workshop (Research Spirit Workshop).

5. Buildings like the Cave Dwelling (Abode) and Arithmetic Academy can now be clicked to directly jump to their respective view screens.

6. A confirmation pop-up will now appear if the Breakthrough process is interrupted.

7. Improved the guidance tasks and explanations for the Breakthrough process.

8. Improved the description of Breakthrough Pills.

9. Optimized the tips shown during Cave Dwelling (Abode) Breakthrough.

10. Fixed an issue where recipes could not be used.

11. Fixed an issue where double-clicking to use a Breakthrough Pill would cause it to disappear.

12. Fixed an issue where debris (wreckage/remains) could not be used.



Thank you all for your patience! We know there were quite a few issues right after launch, but we believe in our hair-losing (problem-solving) abilities! Serious bugs should basically be resolved within the next few days, and most optimizations should be completed within 1-2 weeks.



We hope you will provide more feedback and ideas. We will seriously consider each one and work on implementing them gradually.



Many friends have mentioned that the smoothness isn't as good as the Demo's... Indeed... because we wanted to add too much content, and there's even a lot of content that's secretly half-finished. We bit off more than we could chew, leading to many aspects not being polished.



Therefore, we will quickly stabilize the current version to provide a better experience for everyone. Once the bugs are mostly fixed, we will publicly share the new gameplay and content. Believe that each time will be a 'completely new experience'~!