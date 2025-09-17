Difficulty Modes

Story Mode

Combat is simplified, so you can enjoy the point and click experience.



Tactical Mode

In addition to puzzles and exploration, you also like tactical challenges.

This is the default mode.



Custom Mode

Adjust all settings individually. (not recommended to new players)

If you've already played the game a bit and you feel like you know what you're doing, you may try customizing the difficulty to your liking, adjusting the difficulty further, perhaps making the fun even more challenging.

Enemies Health

You can adjust the % of enemies health points, from 50% to 150% of the original values.

Enemies Scaling

Some enemies become more powerful as you progress, to match you - especially important in levels that can be played in any order. Changing this will alter the amount of the scaling being done. 0% turns scaling off completely, 100% is the default value, 150% will make enemies gain strength much faster.

Minions protect summoners

Unchecking this will let you attack enemies that hide behind the minions that they have summoned.

Enemies attack slower

Selecting this will make all enemy attacks take one more turn.

Enemies deal less damage

Selecting this will reduce the incoming damage from the enemies.



Adjust all settings individually. (not recommended to new players) If you've already played the game a bit and you feel like you know what you're doing, you may try customizing the difficulty to your liking, adjusting the difficulty further, perhaps making the fun even more challenging.

You can change the difficulty at any time, but the effects will only be applied on entering a new dream (game level).

Other New Content and changes

Added new interaction to fountains: you can toss a coin into a fountain to increase your luck a bit for current dream.



"Wait" button (skipping turn) now requires to be held to avoid accidental turn skips.



Bug fixes

Fixed several instances of game softlocking on spam-clicking. There are still some cases that will require fixing, stay tuned.



In the final level It's now easier to guide Thomas into Tutu's combat range



Fixed several instances of sounds being played at volume unaffected by in-game volume sliders.



Fixed several grammar mistakes/typos for both English and Polish languages.

What's next?

The biggest change of this patch is addition of. No matter if you're a new player, or have an existing save file, you will be asked to make a selection.The choices are:Thank you so much for all your support, comments and feedback so far.I'm continuing to improve the game wherever it is required. You can expect more bug fixes in the future, since there are still some glitches that haven't been fully resolved.I'm also in the early process of designing Steam cards and badges!For now however, that's all. I hope this update makes the game more accessible to people and also provides options for more challenges.Cheers!