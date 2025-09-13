 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968721 Edited 13 September 2025 – 12:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added 3 new trash rarity girls
Trash girls drop rate reduced from 500 to 300

Added score sacrifices, optionally sacrifice SCORE to increase your money and score per second by 1%. Fun for end game purposes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918191
  • Loading history…
