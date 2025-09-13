Added 3 new trash rarity girls
Trash girls drop rate reduced from 500 to 300
Added score sacrifices, optionally sacrifice SCORE to increase your money and score per second by 1%. Fun for end game purposes.
Score Sacrifices & More Trash Girls
