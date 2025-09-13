 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968678 Edited 13 September 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.2.3 is released!

I realise drone kits were not refundable, which I felt was unforgiving as these are expensive and difficult to craft. So you now get 100% refunded materials if you delete a building with drone kits.

I also fixed other confusing and outdated texts that said certain items were not available, even though they were.

  • Deleting a building now refunds all drone kits spent on it

  • Add Astro island meteorites and cosmic dusts to encyclopedia entries

  • Add Quark to encyclopedia

  • Fix encyclopedia for Hydrogen saying 'not available yet'

  • Fix red cosmic dust 'not available yet' wrong description

  • Update game to latest translations

-YYZ

