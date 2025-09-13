v1.2.3 is released!

I realise drone kits were not refundable, which I felt was unforgiving as these are expensive and difficult to craft. So you now get 100% refunded materials if you delete a building with drone kits.

I also fixed other confusing and outdated texts that said certain items were not available, even though they were.

Deleting a building now refunds all drone kits spent on it

Add Astro island meteorites and cosmic dusts to encyclopedia entries

Add Quark to encyclopedia

Fix encyclopedia for Hydrogen saying 'not available yet'

Fix red cosmic dust 'not available yet' wrong description

Update game to latest translations

-YYZ