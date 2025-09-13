 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968614
Update notes via Steam Community

  • More elites now spawn in endless endgame if you get really far (beyond endgame round 23).

  • Units now also gain much more health and damage if you get really really far (beyond endgame round 33).

  • Increased spawn speed of the extra elites added in endless mode (so they don’t spawn after the main enemy army).

  • Fixed Lycira not getting Solo Slay achievement even though you bought no units.

  • Melee unit upgrades are now available for Magarth even if you choose to start with gold.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2481641
