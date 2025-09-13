More elites now spawn in endless endgame if you get really far (beyond endgame round 23).
Units now also gain much more health and damage if you get really really far (beyond endgame round 33).
Increased spawn speed of the extra elites added in endless mode (so they don’t spawn after the main enemy army).
Fixed Lycira not getting Solo Slay achievement even though you bought no units.
Melee unit upgrades are now available for Magarth even if you choose to start with gold.
Changed files in this update