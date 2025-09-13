 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19968516 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another small fix:

Fixed corner case where doing a single dodge as a Mandrillian with full Stamina would not activate the stamina recovering after the recovering period. This might have gone under the radar for so long because on top of needing to be at 6/6 stamina, usually you'd do other things after a dodge (like attacking, or dodging again), and anything else that affected stamina (getting hit, powerups, etc) would get the system back to working normally.

Besides that, everything seems to be all set up for the 15th release -also, last main branch for the Steam Client seems to have fixed all remote play problems, both in desktop and Steam Deck, so no need to go to beta anymore!

Hope you all have a nice day there

Changed files in this update

Depot 1936361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link