Fixed corner case where doing a single dodge as a Mandrillian with full Stamina would not activate the stamina recovering after the recovering period. This might have gone under the radar for so long because on top of needing to be at 6/6 stamina, usually you'd do other things after a dodge (like attacking, or dodging again), and anything else that affected stamina (getting hit, powerups, etc) would get the system back to working normally.
Besides that, everything seems to be all set up for the 15th release -also, last main branch for the Steam Client seems to have fixed all remote play problems, both in desktop and Steam Deck, so no need to go to beta anymore!
Hope you all have a nice day there
