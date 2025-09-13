 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968499 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Village rendering optimization

  • Adding interaction tooltip UI

  • Game objective UI fix: clarification

  • Lantern Item disappearing bug fix

    The next patch will include frame drop fix in forest areas and improvements to multiplay environment.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3669941
