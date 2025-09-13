Village rendering optimization
Adding interaction tooltip UI
Game objective UI fix: clarification
Lantern Item disappearing bug fix
The next patch will include frame drop fix in forest areas and improvements to multiplay environment.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3669941
