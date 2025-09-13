 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968454 Edited 13 September 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We bring you a new update that was originally supposed to be paid DLC, but in the end we decided to offer the new sea scenes to all our players!

The update offers 6 new scenes with a total length of over 11 minutes!

- By the sea
- Sunset
- Quiet street
- View of the old town
- Small bay
- Sea view

After today's update, the game now offers 24 scenes!

Changed files in this update

