Build: v0.1.0a

Focus: Stamina & Stress systems, sprint gating, water triggers, quality-of-life



✨ Highlights



Stamina now drains while sprinting and blocks sprint at 0 (with a visible cooldown window).



New Stress mechanic: increases near Creature-tagged enemies, decreases over time or rapidly while resting (Fire3).



Swimming state: entering a trigger tagged Wat toggles swim on the Animator (on exit it’s disabled).



Safer recovery: respawn without scene reload (optional), full stat reset, and consistent idle behaviors.



🏃 Sprint & Stamina



Sprint drains stamina continuously; when stamina reaches 0, sprint is forcibly disabled and a cooldown starts.



Stamina regenerates when not sprinting/jumping; regenerates faster during Rest (Fire3 or RestZone).



Controller respects PlayerStats stamina and cooldown (no “infinite sprint” edge cases).



😰 Stress System (new)



Stress rises when a Creature is within stressRadius (faster rise the closer it is).



After leaving danger and a short linger period, stress decays continuously; decays much faster while resting.



High stress adds screen/camera shake (configurable threshold, magnitude, frequency) and reduces stamina regen.



Hook available: GetSpeedMultiplier() so designers can slow movement under stress (optional).



🌊 Water / Swimming



On enter trigger with tag Wat → swim = true (Animator bool).



On exit → swim = false.



🍗 Consume (Food/Drink)



Optional randomized recovery:



Food can restore Health, Stamina, Hunger, Thirst.



Drink can restore Health, Stamina, Thirst (never Hunger).



Classic fixed restoration mode still supported (toggle).



🧰 QoL & Systems



SetResting(bool) added (fixes prior missing-method errors); Rest boosts regen and drops stress faster.



Respawn: optional scene reload or soft respawn at a saved position/rotation.



Idle: random idle triggers when stationary and safe.



🖥️ HUD / UI (hooks)



Expose simple values for bars:



currentHealth / maxHealth



currentStamina / maxStamina



currentHunger / maxHunger



currentThirst / maxThirst



currentStress / maxStress



Optional: show Sprint Cooldown via GetSprintCooldownRemaining().



🐞 Fixes



Resolved class duplication issues causing CS0101/CS0111 (keep a single PlayerStats).



Added missing SetResting method (fixes CS0103).



Prevented sprint continuation when stamina hits zero or during enforced cooldown.



⚠️ Known Requirements



Ensure tags exist in your project: Creature, Wat, RestZone, Drink, Eating/Fruit, DeathWater.



Assign shakeTarget (camera pivot) in PlayerStats for stress shakes to be visible.



Physics must allow queries hitting triggers (default Unity setting).



🔬 How to Test Quickly



Sprint: Hold Shift and run → watch Stamina drain; at 0, sprint stops and cooldown starts.



Stress: Approach an object tagged Creature → stress climbs; move away past calm radius → after linger, stress decays.



Rest: Press Fire3 or enter RestZone → Stamina/Health regen faster; Stress drops faster.



Water: Enter/exit a Wat trigger → Animator swim toggles.



🚧 Next Up (roadmap)



Optional movement slow based on GetSpeedMultiplier() (enable/scale per-difficulty).



Audio feedback: heavy breathing at low stamina / high stress.



HUD widget for sprint cooldown & stress warnings.