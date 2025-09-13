 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968451 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build: v0.1.0a
Focus: Stamina & Stress systems, sprint gating, water triggers, quality-of-life

✨ Highlights

Stamina now drains while sprinting and blocks sprint at 0 (with a visible cooldown window).

New Stress mechanic: increases near Creature-tagged enemies, decreases over time or rapidly while resting (Fire3).

Swimming state: entering a trigger tagged Wat toggles swim on the Animator (on exit it’s disabled).

Safer recovery: respawn without scene reload (optional), full stat reset, and consistent idle behaviors.

🏃 Sprint & Stamina

Sprint drains stamina continuously; when stamina reaches 0, sprint is forcibly disabled and a cooldown starts.

Stamina regenerates when not sprinting/jumping; regenerates faster during Rest (Fire3 or RestZone).

Controller respects PlayerStats stamina and cooldown (no “infinite sprint” edge cases).

😰 Stress System (new)

Stress rises when a Creature is within stressRadius (faster rise the closer it is).

After leaving danger and a short linger period, stress decays continuously; decays much faster while resting.

High stress adds screen/camera shake (configurable threshold, magnitude, frequency) and reduces stamina regen.

Hook available: GetSpeedMultiplier() so designers can slow movement under stress (optional).

🌊 Water / Swimming

On enter trigger with tag Wat → swim = true (Animator bool).

On exit → swim = false.

🍗 Consume (Food/Drink)

Optional randomized recovery:

Food can restore Health, Stamina, Hunger, Thirst.

Drink can restore Health, Stamina, Thirst (never Hunger).

Classic fixed restoration mode still supported (toggle).

🧰 QoL & Systems

SetResting(bool) added (fixes prior missing-method errors); Rest boosts regen and drops stress faster.

Respawn: optional scene reload or soft respawn at a saved position/rotation.

Idle: random idle triggers when stationary and safe.

🖥️ HUD / UI (hooks)

Expose simple values for bars:

currentHealth / maxHealth

currentStamina / maxStamina

currentHunger / maxHunger

currentThirst / maxThirst

currentStress / maxStress

Optional: show Sprint Cooldown via GetSprintCooldownRemaining().

🐞 Fixes

Resolved class duplication issues causing CS0101/CS0111 (keep a single PlayerStats).

Added missing SetResting method (fixes CS0103).

Prevented sprint continuation when stamina hits zero or during enforced cooldown.

⚠️ Known Requirements

Ensure tags exist in your project: Creature, Wat, RestZone, Drink, Eating/Fruit, DeathWater.

Assign shakeTarget (camera pivot) in PlayerStats for stress shakes to be visible.

Physics must allow queries hitting triggers (default Unity setting).

🔬 How to Test Quickly

Sprint: Hold Shift and run → watch Stamina drain; at 0, sprint stops and cooldown starts.

Stress: Approach an object tagged Creature → stress climbs; move away past calm radius → after linger, stress decays.

Rest: Press Fire3 or enter RestZone → Stamina/Health regen faster; Stress drops faster.

Water: Enter/exit a Wat trigger → Animator swim toggles.

🚧 Next Up (roadmap)

Optional movement slow based on GetSpeedMultiplier() (enable/scale per-difficulty).

Audio feedback: heavy breathing at low stamina / high stress.

HUD widget for sprint cooldown & stress warnings.

Changed files in this update

