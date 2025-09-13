Build: v0.1.0a
Focus: Stamina & Stress systems, sprint gating, water triggers, quality-of-life
✨ Highlights
Stamina now drains while sprinting and blocks sprint at 0 (with a visible cooldown window).
New Stress mechanic: increases near Creature-tagged enemies, decreases over time or rapidly while resting (Fire3).
Swimming state: entering a trigger tagged Wat toggles swim on the Animator (on exit it’s disabled).
Safer recovery: respawn without scene reload (optional), full stat reset, and consistent idle behaviors.
🏃 Sprint & Stamina
Sprint drains stamina continuously; when stamina reaches 0, sprint is forcibly disabled and a cooldown starts.
Stamina regenerates when not sprinting/jumping; regenerates faster during Rest (Fire3 or RestZone).
Controller respects PlayerStats stamina and cooldown (no “infinite sprint” edge cases).
😰 Stress System (new)
Stress rises when a Creature is within stressRadius (faster rise the closer it is).
After leaving danger and a short linger period, stress decays continuously; decays much faster while resting.
High stress adds screen/camera shake (configurable threshold, magnitude, frequency) and reduces stamina regen.
Hook available: GetSpeedMultiplier() so designers can slow movement under stress (optional).
🌊 Water / Swimming
On enter trigger with tag Wat → swim = true (Animator bool).
On exit → swim = false.
🍗 Consume (Food/Drink)
Optional randomized recovery:
Food can restore Health, Stamina, Hunger, Thirst.
Drink can restore Health, Stamina, Thirst (never Hunger).
Classic fixed restoration mode still supported (toggle).
🧰 QoL & Systems
SetResting(bool) added (fixes prior missing-method errors); Rest boosts regen and drops stress faster.
Respawn: optional scene reload or soft respawn at a saved position/rotation.
Idle: random idle triggers when stationary and safe.
🖥️ HUD / UI (hooks)
Expose simple values for bars:
currentHealth / maxHealth
currentStamina / maxStamina
currentHunger / maxHunger
currentThirst / maxThirst
currentStress / maxStress
Optional: show Sprint Cooldown via GetSprintCooldownRemaining().
🐞 Fixes
Resolved class duplication issues causing CS0101/CS0111 (keep a single PlayerStats).
Added missing SetResting method (fixes CS0103).
Prevented sprint continuation when stamina hits zero or during enforced cooldown.
⚠️ Known Requirements
Ensure tags exist in your project: Creature, Wat, RestZone, Drink, Eating/Fruit, DeathWater.
Assign shakeTarget (camera pivot) in PlayerStats for stress shakes to be visible.
Physics must allow queries hitting triggers (default Unity setting).
🔬 How to Test Quickly
Sprint: Hold Shift and run → watch Stamina drain; at 0, sprint stops and cooldown starts.
Stress: Approach an object tagged Creature → stress climbs; move away past calm radius → after linger, stress decays.
Rest: Press Fire3 or enter RestZone → Stamina/Health regen faster; Stress drops faster.
Water: Enter/exit a Wat trigger → Animator swim toggles.
🚧 Next Up (roadmap)
Optional movement slow based on GetSpeedMultiplier() (enable/scale per-difficulty).
Audio feedback: heavy breathing at low stamina / high stress.
HUD widget for sprint cooldown & stress warnings.
Patch Notes — Sprint, Stress, Swimming & HUD
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update