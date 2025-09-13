You can now touch the green grass in floor 52 after finishing the game. This will let you experience something completely different and might trap you in another 1–2 hours of gameplay.

The game will no longer force the use of a high-end GPU, so depending on the system, it may run on an integrated GPU. Performance should remain the same, and this change might help with some rare startup issues. Please let me know if this affects anything so I can roll it back if needed.