13 September 2025 Build 19968409
Update notes via Steam Community
Summoning creature Unpredictable stat force and summoner Unpredictable stat force are equal, no less than one star.
The enemy's dynamic level growth rate has decreased slightly.
The level of the enemy lakeside turret in the 'Joint Battle' has been slightly lowered.
The maximum star rating limit for reinforcements is 6 stars.

