13 September 2025 Build 19968389 Edited 13 September 2025 – 13:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dark Mode is Now Free


When I initially released the dark mode DLC it was done to fund the rewrite of Borderless Gaming and the creation of the upcoming upscale / frame generation features. With the rewrite done, I believe the dark mode DLC has served its purpose. Despite its good intentions, based on the constant wave of negative reviews around it, just isn't worth having it available anymore as an optional DLC.

So the DLC is being retired. Dark mode is now part of the base product. This does however mean now that the upscaling and frame generation features will be a paid add-on, but for anyone who has bought dark mode up to this point (and I suppose until its delisted) I'll be putting up a website that allows you to get early access to the new features before everyone else.

Other Changes


Performance
  • App starts faster - shows immediately while profiles load in background instead of freezing
  • Fixed hangs when windows close unexpectedly during borderless operations
  • Better detection of Microsoft Store/UWP apps


Multi-Monitor
  • Monitor selection persists across reboots - uses hardware IDs instead of display names
  • Fixed window positioning with offsets, especially for fullscreen
  • More reliable monitor detection using EDID data


Audio
  • Volume slider at 0% now properly mutes apps instead of just setting volume to zero
  • Fixed volume restoration when apps regain focus - preserves original mute state


Stability
  • Added fallback to software rendering if graphics drivers fail
  • Better error messages when app can't start - tells you exactly what to try
  • Automatic retry when window positioning fails


Fixes
  • UWP apps now properly hide title bars when going borderless
  • Window position verification with automatic retry on failure
  • Better handling of invalid window handles

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
