Dark Mode is Now Free

Other Changes

App starts faster - shows immediately while profiles load in background instead of freezing



Fixed hangs when windows close unexpectedly during borderless operations



Better detection of Microsoft Store/UWP apps



Monitor selection persists across reboots - uses hardware IDs instead of display names



Fixed window positioning with offsets, especially for fullscreen



More reliable monitor detection using EDID data



Volume slider at 0% now properly mutes apps instead of just setting volume to zero



Fixed volume restoration when apps regain focus - preserves original mute state



Added fallback to software rendering if graphics drivers fail



Better error messages when app can't start - tells you exactly what to try



Automatic retry when window positioning fails



UWP apps now properly hide title bars when going borderless



Window position verification with automatic retry on failure



Better handling of invalid window handles



When I initially released the dark mode DLC it was done to fund the rewrite of Borderless Gaming and the creation of the upcoming upscale / frame generation features. With the rewrite done, I believe the dark mode DLC has served its purpose. Despite its good intentions, based on the constant wave of negative reviews around it, just isn't worth having it available anymore as an optional DLC.So the DLC is being retired. Dark mode is now part of the base product. This does however mean now that the upscaling and frame generation features will be a paid add-on, but for anyone who has bought dark mode up to this point (and I suppose until its delisted) I'll be putting up a website that allows you to get early access to the new features before everyone else.