First new version number! This update focuses on support for making controls more customizable and visible to make the game functions clearer.



UI changes:

- The game's 1x minimum resolution has been increased to 480x360 (from 400x300) to support more information on screen.

- The control configuration menu has been overhauled. You can now configure your controls differently for various contexts (specifically, for menus, gameplay, inventory, and adventure modes). You can also change the glyphs displayed for gamepad prompts to suit any gamepad, but you must do this manually. In general, the game uses less buttons overall which should lead to less crowded controls.

- The configuration save file format has been updated to support this new functionality, so your controls will be reset to default the first time you load this update. Be sure the check the options to update your controls.

- You can now access the options menu ingame by exiting any other menus and pressing Esc. (This should work during adventure mode and the mining minigame too.)

- The Enter and Arrow Keys are now available for remapping. If you manage to brick your controls by doing this, you can reset them to default at any time by holding F1 for three seconds.

- By default, the D-Pad can now be used in addition to any directional buttons you've configured. This functionality will be disabled if you bind any buttons to your D-Pad.

- Button prompts are now listed in more places and are more comprehensive.

- You can now scroll through the Special Orders and Requests lists in the pause menu, which will bring up tooltips to identify the items they want.

- Cirno's tips have been moved to a Pause menu tab.

- Cirno's tips menu will now scroll properly.

- The Exit Game dialogue has been moved the Esc menu.

- When buying from a shop, you can now select the quantity first. The "Pick 1" button now has the old buying functionality, so you can still buy one at a time to skip the prompt.

- All shops now display your point counter at the bottom.

- There is now a delay before most repeating inputs to make them less touchy.

- The inventory sort menu has a new graphical appearance. Instead of having dedicated keys, you must use this menu to select "Delete Mode" or "Bless Mode" to perform those actions on items.

- An additional tip explaining how to deliver requests has been added.



Adventure changes:

- The Strafe function has been replaced by two other features: Focus and Lock-On.

- Focus reduces your movespeed and displays your hitbox for more careful maneuvering. (Giving Minoriko a different focus shot will be considered later.)

- Lock-On causes you to automatically aim at the nearest enemy. Your damage is reduced by 20% while using this.



Bugfixes:

- Fixed most pickled items not being counted in the Spring year 2 seasonal goal.

- Fixed the Casual Winter 2 year 1 scene not playing properly.

- Fixed the player being able to eat arbitrary items by equipping them in the middle of the eating animation.

- Fixed the hoe "weak" animation not displaying upgraded hoes.

- Fixed crops not instantly dying between Winter 11~20.

- Fixed chickens clucking being heard when near their coordinates but not on the same map.

- Softened the "back" SFX after experiencing it with headphones on. (A deeper pass on SFX balance will be conducted later.)

- Added an entry in the options to adjust the ambient sound (bird noises, etc) separately from SFX.