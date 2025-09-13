 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968262 Edited 13 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added back gyro settings that had been disabled by mistake.
  • Fixed some gamepad rebinds not being able to be navigated to in the options menu.
  • Fixed a layering issue with some particle effects.
  • Fixed an issue with the Aftermarket Haukland Silencer when being put on the Ferryman.

