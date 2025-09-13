- Added back gyro settings that had been disabled by mistake.
- Fixed some gamepad rebinds not being able to be navigated to in the options menu.
- Fixed a layering issue with some particle effects.
- Fixed an issue with the Aftermarket Haukland Silencer when being put on the Ferryman.
Patch Notes 0.12.2
Update notes via Steam Community
