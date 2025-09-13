Version 0.0.10.2 is now live for Life Blood!
Thank you to the Playtesters for the help finding issues fixed in this patch!
Pre-warning: Your save will be wiped due to a new Save Slot system, sorry!
Changelog:
* Added new Bandit vocal sounds.
* Added Save Slots.
* Added Toggle HUD keybind in Settings Menu.
* Added surface detection system for Enemy footsteps.
* Bandits can now (rarely) throw rocks when input reading the Player healing.
* Usable Items now auto-equip into the Hotbar when collected.
* Item glow VFX is now proportional to size of the Item.
* Overall performance improvements.
* Minor changes to Tutorial.
* Changed Bridge ladder shortcut in Lonnehart Village.
* Changed "Life Blood Needed" increment for levelling up (100 -> 250).
* Adjusted Gravekeeper stagger chance.
* Adjusted Armour weight sprinting speeds.
* Improved Lighting in Cathedral.
* Fixed hidden UI breaking death black screen.
* Fixed The Scrawler's ! icon being prematurely visible.
* Fixed weird miscalculations occuring with Enemies staggering after being Parried.
* Fixed Tutorial Cathedral stair collision.
* Fixed explosive magic projectiles not giving knockback force.
Thank you for playing <3
