Version 0.0.10.2 is now live for Life Blood!

Thank you to the Playtesters for the help finding issues fixed in this patch!

Pre-warning: Your save will be wiped due to a new Save Slot system, sorry!



Changelog:

* Added new Bandit vocal sounds.

* Added Save Slots.

* Added Toggle HUD keybind in Settings Menu.

* Added surface detection system for Enemy footsteps.

* Bandits can now (rarely) throw rocks when input reading the Player healing.

* Usable Items now auto-equip into the Hotbar when collected.

* Item glow VFX is now proportional to size of the Item.

* Overall performance improvements.

* Minor changes to Tutorial.

* Changed Bridge ladder shortcut in Lonnehart Village.

* Changed "Life Blood Needed" increment for levelling up (100 -> 250).

* Adjusted Gravekeeper stagger chance.

* Adjusted Armour weight sprinting speeds.

* Improved Lighting in Cathedral.

* Fixed hidden UI breaking death black screen.

* Fixed The Scrawler's ! icon being prematurely visible.

* Fixed weird miscalculations occuring with Enemies staggering after being Parried.

* Fixed Tutorial Cathedral stair collision.

* Fixed explosive magic projectiles not giving knockback force.



Thank you for playing <3