Palworld version v0.6.6 has been released!

＝＝＝

▼Balance Adjustments & System Changes

・A warning will now be displayed on screen if the world settings are set too high for the system playing the game.

・Changed Herbil Pulse so that players will be invincible for a short time when getting up.

・Slightly expanded the hit detection of Excalibur’s shockwave.

・Fixed an issue where the hit detection and visual effects of Terra Blade were misaligned.

・[Controller] Easy Bulk Storage control adjustment: pressing the LS button now applies immediately.

・Changed the appearance of Pal's rank-up items.

・Adjust NPC trust modifiers to be in line with the implementation of NPC passive skills.

・Added "Item Decay Speed" options to the world settings.

▼Bug Fixes

・Implemented countermeasures for save data bloating and rollback issues.

・Fixed a bug where passive skill effects were not applied to human NPCs.

・Fixed a bug that allowed climbing on spheres during capture.

・Fixed an issue where the sorting order of Key Items appeared to shuffle randomly.

・Fixed a bug where treasure chests would sometimes not appear at the end of random dungeons.

・Fixed a bug where Zoe’s Assault Rifle would continue to fire after defeating an enemy.

・Fixed a bug where shooting Boost Gun / Mega Boost Gun at base Pals while mounted would not increase their stats.

・Fixed a bug in multiplayer where equipping a waist lantern and entering a dungeon would turn the entire screen yellow.

・Fixed a bug where using High Breach with Whalaska or Whalaska Ignis could sometimes cause the player to fall through the floor.

・Fixed a bug where if Herbil was used just before the player became incapacitated, Herbil Pulse would not activate and progression could become impossible.

・Fixed a bug where NPCs would not retaliate when attacked.

・Fixed a bug that allowed construction near towers.

・Fixed a bug where battle BGM would sometimes continue playing after the player died.

・Fixed a bug where aim assist would not function properly during the Moonlord battle.

・Fixed a bug where certain Pal skills would fail when used over water.

・Fixed a bug in the Arena where using “Huggy Fire” would cause enemies to become stuck.

・Fixed a bug where Hallowed Plate Mail was not reducing damage taken from Extreme Moonlord.

・Fixed a bug where unreleased items were being displayed in the flea market.

・Fixed an issue where DualSense input was not supported on Windows (Win64).

＝＝＝

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.