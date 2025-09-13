 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19968149 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

🗺️ Map Drawing System

Players can now annotate their journey with a fully-featured drawing system!

Key Features:

  • Drawing Tools - Draw directly on the map with customizable brush sizes and colors

  • Eraser Mode - Remove unwanted marks with adjustable eraser hardness

  • Persistent Annotations - All drawings are automatically saved per map and restored when revisiting

  • Undo/Redo Support - Made a mistake? Use undo/redo to perfect your annotations (up to 20 steps)

  • Drawing Modes - Toggle between Draw, Erase, and Navigation modes seamlessly


How to Use:

  • Click the pencil icon to enter drawing mode

  • Scroll to adjust brush size while drawing

  • Right-click or press ESC to exit drawing mode

🎴 Card Layout Customization

Take full control of your card display with extensive customization options!

Customizable Parameters:

  • Card Spacing & Width - Adjust how cards spread across your hand

  • Scale Settings - Control base card size, hover scale, and selected card scale

  • Position Offsets - Fine-tune vertical positioning for normal, middle, and hovered cards

  • Animation Timing - Adjust animation speed for card movements and hover effects

  • Rotation Controls - Customize card fan angle and rotation multiplier

  • Rainbow Arc Effect - Control the curve height of your card fan


Additional Features:

  • Settings persist per player profile

  • Reset to defaults option available

  • Real-time preview of changes

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Drawing data is stored efficiently with automatic compression

  • Card layout changes apply immediately without restart

  • Both systems integrate seamlessly with existing UI elements

    Note: The map drawing feature is designed to help players plan routes, mark important locations, or simply express creativity during their runs. All drawings are local to your profile and can be cleared at any time.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link