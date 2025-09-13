 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968147 Edited 13 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Together with these changes the demo build has been updated to include all of the QoL stuff that we added to the game as well as showcasing some of the features that can be accessed in the full version.

Balance/Additions

  • You can now save your run at any point and continue it later
  • Added enemy Inertia. Enemies now react to the trains movement. They need some time to adjust when speeding up and slowing down. (These changes should not only make enemies feel more natural but also make some of the speedy builds more viable and powerful)
  • Repair and Shoveling minigames now need to be unlocked in the HUB and have a small tutorial. They can also be toggled on and off
  • Using the shoveling minigame now speeds up the overfilling process
  • Magazine UI is now smoothly animated
  • Added various new sounds


Bugfixes

  • EMP particles now cover the whole screen
  • Fixed an issue where the controller prompt in the dialogue boxes was wrong
  • Lots of fixes related to reloading, where reloads could get stuck forever, bullets getting lots, animations getting stuck.
  • Fixed issue where event locations could give no rewards, or break the entire reward screen
  • Fixed issue where coal could be filled infinitely with minigame
  • Fixed issue where modules could become uninteractable
  • Fixed don't spawn in the HUB
  • Fixed issue that caused camera shake to be disabled

