13 September 2025 Build 19968145 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed chain lightning sound effect
Fixed issues with chain mechanic
Fixed piercing effect on Hellfire Staff
Fixed/added missing wizard skill descriptions
Fixed toggles Effect Self / Effect Other
Fixed aura durations like Vitality Aura (1s > 2s)
Haste All now cures Slow
Block saves during storage/trade transactions, this will hopefully prevent item loss/duplication if using storage/trade during a random disconnect or server restart

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918511
