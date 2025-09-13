Fixed chain lightning sound effect
Fixed issues with chain mechanic
Fixed piercing effect on Hellfire Staff
Fixed/added missing wizard skill descriptions
Fixed toggles Effect Self / Effect Other
Fixed aura durations like Vitality Aura (1s > 2s)
Haste All now cures Slow
Block saves during storage/trade transactions, this will hopefully prevent item loss/duplication if using storage/trade during a random disconnect or server restart
[Update 0.3.1]
