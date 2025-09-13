Fixed chain lightning sound effect

Fixed issues with chain mechanic

Fixed piercing effect on Hellfire Staff

Fixed/added missing wizard skill descriptions

Fixed toggles Effect Self / Effect Other

Fixed aura durations like Vitality Aura (1s > 2s)

Haste All now cures Slow

Block saves during storage/trade transactions, this will hopefully prevent item loss/duplication if using storage/trade during a random disconnect or server restart