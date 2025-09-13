Thank you for enjoying Inverted Angel.

Sorry for the delay in releasing the English version.

For now, this update is only available in Japanese ver.

Today we have released the ver.2.00 update. The changes are as follows:

New Scenario

We have implemented the continuation of the scenario that previously displayed the message “Currently, this causality has no continuation.”

This scenario becomes available after clearing the main story achievement “Inverted Angel”.

It’s a relatively light addition, but we hope you will enjoy it.

Please Note

Save data from previous versions cannot branch into or access the new scenario.

To experience the new scenario, please start from “New Game.”

*Progress in scenarios from earlier versions is unaffected and will work fine with your existing save data.

New Illustrations & UI

We’ve added new backgrounds and UI designed by illustrator a37.

Some of the existing UI elements and backgrounds have also been updated.

Other Updates

Text adjustments in existing scenarios

Fixes to scenario progression logic

Minor bug fixes

Special Sale

To celebrate the update, both the main game and the soundtrack will be on sale until September 16, 19:00 (JST).

Don’t miss this chance to grab them!

We hope you continue to enjoy Inverted Angel.