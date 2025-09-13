 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19968131 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

主要更新：

- 新增了对Lua的支持

- 现在可以通过编写Lua代码来实现游戏逻辑，具体实现方式可以查看演示图（口令码：GNYS）

其他：

- 优化了部分功能

- 修复了部分BUG

- 扩展了一些触发器函数

