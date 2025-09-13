Hello everyone!

It's time for another update for Hydro - this one is quite substantive and takes the game to v1.15 (confirm the version number from the Main Menu of the game).

Here's what v1.15 brings...

LIGHTNING EFFECTS!

Brace yourself, the first iteration of lightning effects has landed and is now part of the existing dynamic weather system! Now you're not the only one wielding electricity...Mother Nature has some tricks up her sleeve...

This update brings not only visual (and audio) effects of lightning (although those in themselves are pretty cool!), but lightning can also affect game play for those unlucky players. Here's a breakdown of the new effects:

Lightning Occurrence: When the weather turns sour, there is a chance of lightning that can accompany the rain; lightning is not guaranteed every time it rains however, so listen out for distant thunder...if you can hear that, you'll likely be seeing lightning too (if you haven't already!). In the absence of hearing any thunder, you'll only get a rain shower...

Lightning Strike Likelihood: Lightning has several 'profiles' with which control the 'focus area' of the lightning strikes. The most likely lightning will spawn itself randomly all over the map and the likelihood of it hitting you as the player or the power station is rather low (but not zero). There are however other (less likely) 'profiles' which, if selected by Mother Nature, can mean that lightning has a greater chance of striking nearby or IN the power station (and you). Note that in all cases, lightning will never spawn in an exactly 'scripted' location! Lightning spawn locations are completely dynamic and randomized within ranges of map coordinates

What happens if Lightning hits? If you are unlucky enough to be struck by lightning, you will experience the 'standard' incapacitation in the same way you will if you are electrocuted (but note additional info below re: Fatal Electrocution also introduced with this update!). As of v1.15, if lightning should strike the power station, it can blow some fuses and make the radio behave a bit erratically! If however lightning manages to exactly strike the Accumulator banks, it may have a significant effect on its 'condition' rating! It's envisaged that more power station lightning ill-effects will be added in future updates...

FATAL ELECTROCUTION

With this v1.15 update comes the option to enable fatal electrocution! Electrocution currently occurs if you as the player comes into contact with live wires or the Generator Grid Fuse during grid sync.

In the Difficulty Options screen, you will notice a new option 'Immortal Player'. This is ENABLED by default, meaning that 'death' is not possible (as per the current experience). If you disable the option however, there will be a CHANCE that if you electrocute yourself, your player character MAY die. This is a game-ending event!

Note: being struck by lightning will also count towards electrocution, so if the 'Immortal Player' setting is DISABLED and you're struck by lightning, you may experience an game-ending event... ⚡

VARIABLE FOG DENSITY

This update also includes variable fog density, which means no longer will the fog be at a set amount. There will be days when you'll notice thick fog and other times when you'll be able to see further to the horizon. This is independent of whether it's raining or not.

OTHER QUALITY-OF-LIFE ADDITIONS

Other fixes and additions as part of this update include:

If your fatigue levels are VERY high and you manage to get close to the bed and pass-out, this will now count as a 'well-rested' rest and you will not be penalized with high fatigue when you wake up. Previously, you had to explicitly hit 'E' beside the bed in order to gain a 'well-rested' energy boost.

If you attempt to interact with a line shaft bearing when NOT holding the Hand Oiler, you will now see an on-screen message 'Hand Oiler required'. This is inline with the experience of interacting with power line insulators and the Generator Air Filter when not holding the Cleaning Sponge.

Night-time overcast clouds have been darkened slightly as they were previously quite 'bright' and slightly unrealistic given the low-light environment of the night.

As always, thanks for your ongoing support and I will see you in the next update!

Until then, happy generating! 🌩️🛞⚡