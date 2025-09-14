 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19968066 Edited 14 September 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • You no longer have to wonder why the base car has no parts - it now comes fully equipped and ready for tuning. We managed to fit everything in and convert it into a drift machine. Basic car TP now has a parts system in mechanic mode. Basic car TP default driving parametres are inmproved and switched to RWD

  • The improved OBD2 V2 tool can now switch between two modes and allows ordering missing or broken parts directly, without having to walk to the market.

  • New "Save Progress" Button in the menu + shortcut Ctrl+S for quick saving. Saving Progress moved to a separate thread for more stability.

  • The amount of money earned from food deliveries has been increased x3

  • The one-time reward for winning a challenge trophy has been increased, and the amount of money earned for replaying the challenge has also been raised 10 x challenge point

  • The same wheels are now displayed while driving and in mechanic mode.

  • UI part list: added color coding to help distinguish between shop parts and player warehouse inventory parts.

  • UI Money animation when adding / substracting cash.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a TowTruck while holding tools.

  • Car I35 fixed missing parts: sterring rack v2 , sway bar v2.

  • Car TC fixed missing intercooler v8 pipes parts

  • After the lights are damaged, they stop illuminating when turned on.

  • Improved automatic Gearbox algorithm.

  • Added an option to manually change the "Invert FFB" value in case the steering wheel model is not detected correctly.

  • Force Feedback settings now save correctly after reset to default.

  • Ensured that steering aids are always disabled when using wheel input.

  • Fixed an issue where steering aids settings might not save correctly and could be re-enabled unintentionally.

  • Telemetry new "ASSIST" indicator, more steering assist logs, plus aero drag & downforce display.

  • Aerodynamics adjusted: Max coefficient reduced to 0.5, Default values reduced (0.3/0.2 → 0.05). Reduced asphalt drag. by 0.1%

Changed files in this update

