You no longer have to wonder why the base car has no parts - it now comes fully equipped and ready for tuning. We managed to fit everything in and convert it into a drift machine. Basic car TP now has a parts system in mechanic mode. Basic car TP default driving parametres are inmproved and switched to RWD

The improved OBD2 V2 tool can now switch between two modes and allows ordering missing or broken parts directly, without having to walk to the market.

New "Save Progress" Button in the menu + shortcut Ctrl+S for quick saving. Saving Progress moved to a separate thread for more stability.

The amount of money earned from food deliveries has been increased x3

The one-time reward for winning a challenge trophy has been increased, and the amount of money earned for replaying the challenge has also been raised 10 x challenge point

The same wheels are now displayed while driving and in mechanic mode.

UI part list: added color coding to help distinguish between shop parts and player warehouse inventory parts.

UI Money animation when adding / substracting cash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a TowTruck while holding tools.

Car I35 fixed missing parts: sterring rack v2 , sway bar v2.

Car TC fixed missing intercooler v8 pipes parts

After the lights are damaged, they stop illuminating when turned on.

Improved automatic Gearbox algorithm.

Added an option to manually change the "Invert FFB" value in case the steering wheel model is not detected correctly.

Force Feedback settings now save correctly after reset to default.

Ensured that steering aids are always disabled when using wheel input.

Fixed an issue where steering aids settings might not save correctly and could be re-enabled unintentionally.

Telemetry new "ASSIST" indicator, more steering assist logs, plus aero drag & downforce display.