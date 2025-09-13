Dear Players,
The server downtime update for this phase has been completed. The details are as follows:
New Additions:
Battle Map - Maginot Line M-mini
Pet - Labubu Box 1
Helmet - Jumping Deer Helmet Box 1
Title - "Back to School" Box 1
Rifle - M249 (Cartoon Chainsaw) (includes special effects) Box 2
Samurai Set Box 2
Lv8 Gem Box 2
Themed Equipment (Back-to-School Season)
Armor - Back to School Sprint Set (Red): Available in Grocery Store > Frontline Battle Legacy Chest
Armor - Back to School Sprint Set (Blue): Available in Grocery Store > Frontline Battle Legacy Chest
Armor - Back to School Sprint Set (Pink): Available in Grocery Store > Frontline Battle Legacy Chest
Grocery Store - Blazing Trip Mine (500 units)
Grocery Store - Frontline Battle Legacy Chest (150,000 in-game currency)
Other Contents in Grocery Chest:
Camouflage Dye Card
Monster Modification Item
Modification Item
Additions to Functions:
Added a function to allow players to choose whether to enable continuous-fire weapons when creating a game room.
Adjustments:
Adjusted the thumbnail of in-game announcements
Adjusted the sound effect of the M95 (Cherry Pink Oath) firearm
Adjusted the maximum number of players to 16 for all modes & maps
Removed the drop of Enhancement 1~2 and Enhancement 1~3 items from the Mission Mode
Bug Fixes:
Fixed excessive damage issue with the Rifle - a.HK23e (Star Wars Frontline)
Fixed abnormal reserve magazine issue with the Pistol - a.Hg-2 (Pink Candy Party)
Fixed the issue where the Rifle - LegandCore-Power-L50 (Stellar Orbit Pulse) (gold equipment quality) does not display firearm modification accessories
