 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19967998 Edited 13 September 2025 – 12:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,


The server downtime update for this phase has been completed. The details are as follows:

New Additions:

  • Battle Map - Maginot Line M-mini

  • Pet - Labubu Box 1

  • Helmet - Jumping Deer Helmet Box 1

  • Title - "Back to School" Box 1

  • Rifle - M249 (Cartoon Chainsaw) (includes special effects) Box 2

  • Samurai Set Box 2

  • Lv8 Gem Box 2

  • Themed Equipment (Back-to-School Season)

    • Armor - Back to School Sprint Set (Red): Available in Grocery Store > Frontline Battle Legacy Chest

    • Armor - Back to School Sprint Set (Blue): Available in Grocery Store > Frontline Battle Legacy Chest

    • Armor - Back to School Sprint Set (Pink): Available in Grocery Store > Frontline Battle Legacy Chest

  • Grocery Store - Blazing Trip Mine (500 units)

  • Grocery Store - Frontline Battle Legacy Chest (150,000 in-game currency)

Other Contents in Grocery Chest:

  • Camouflage Dye Card

  • Monster Modification Item

  • Modification Item

Additions to Functions:

  • Added a function to allow players to choose whether to enable continuous-fire weapons when creating a game room.

Adjustments:

  • Adjusted the thumbnail of in-game announcements

  • Adjusted the sound effect of the M95 (Cherry Pink Oath) firearm

  • Adjusted the maximum number of players to 16 for all modes & maps

  • Removed the drop of Enhancement 1~2 and Enhancement 1~3 items from the Mission Mode

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed excessive damage issue with the Rifle - a.HK23e (Star Wars Frontline)

  • Fixed abnormal reserve magazine issue with the Pistol - a.Hg-2 (Pink Candy Party)

  • Fixed the issue where the Rifle - LegandCore-Power-L50 (Stellar Orbit Pulse) (gold equipment quality) does not display firearm modification accessories

Changed files in this update

Depot 3628371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link