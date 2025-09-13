Thank you to all users for your patience, and we sincerely apologize and express our gratitude!

The Sapphire Steam version has now been released! The independent version will cease sales, and the restoration time is yet to be determined. Users who have already purchased should use the authorization code to redeem the Steam CDK to continue using it.

The Workshop is being developed rapidly, and components are already available. Instance components and development documentation will be online soon.

With the Steam launch, a major version update has also been released! Fixes, updates, and improvements have been made across various features. Please check the update log or the Steam update announcement for details.