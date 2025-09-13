1. The English text has been improved, and the Steam page now supports English.

The survival mode has added four maps, making a total of five maps now.

3. Modification of the laser tower

The specialized range bonus of the laser tower has been reduced from 10 to 5.

The range of the charged laser tower has been reduced from 75 to 50.

The base damage of the amplification laser tower has been reduced from 50 to 30, and its range has been increased from 75 to 120.

4. Modification of the rifle tower

The specialized armor penetration bonus of the rifle tower has been reduced from 10% to 5%, and the range bonus has been reduced from 20% to 10%.

The range of the long-range rifle tower has been increased from 100 to 150.

The modification of the rifle tower to a "slow rifle" will now also reduce the ballistic speed by 50%, including the acceleration and maximum speed of the long-range rifle tower.

The issue where the power correction of the modified "Slow Rifle" was ineffective has been fixed.

5. Changes to the Vampire Tower

The midpoint of the Vampire Tower's effect is now the center of the hit unit, and previously it was the center of the target unit.

6. Modification of the missile tower

The range of missile towers and multi-fired missile towers has decreased, while the turning speed of the turrets and the acceleration of the shells have increased.

After upgrading the "capacity" technology of the continuous launch missile tower, the upper limit of the model's light effect has increased from 12 to 24. (Similar to the rapid interception tower)

The range of the vertical launch missile tower has been reduced, and the damage has increased from 600 to 1,200.

7. Modification of unmanned aerial vehicle base stations

The operating radius of the unmanned aerial vehicle base station has been increased from 500 to 750.

8. Modification of the machine gun tower

The machine gun tower specialization no longer reduces the spread and power requirements, but increases the range by 10 and the close-range damage bonus by 20%. This effect is similar to the close-range defense technology in the meat pigeon mode.

The actual damage of the shell =(Max(1- horizontal flight distance/range,0)* close-range damage bonus +1)* damage.

The initial close-range damage bonus is 0.

9. Enemy changes

The range of anti-aircraft artillery has been increased from 125 to 150, and the stop distance has been increased from 100 to 140.

10. In survival mode, enemies now spawn in large numbers at certain locations from time to time. The refresh types are randomly combined.

The wavelet refresh base period is 30 seconds, accounting for 30% of the total force.

The major wave refreshed the base period by 120 seconds, accounting for 30% of the total force.

Continuous refresh accounts for 40%.

Both small waves and large waves have a 70% probability of refreshing from a certain point and a 30% probability of refreshing in all directions.

The connection between the enemy's resources and the quantity of construction has become more "flexible". For instance, if a large number of enemies have just been refreshed, the frequency of refreshing will decrease in the following period of time. That is to say, the refresh rate fluctuates over time, but in the long run, it still increases and stabilizes with time.

11. The manual operation of the third-person perspective switch in the roguelike mode has been optimized.

Some descriptions have been modified. The technology button with insufficient technology points is now red.

12. Fixed the issue where the roguelike and survival mode siege robots would be drawn to the units behind them with hatred but would not turn their heads.