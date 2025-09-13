 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19967948
Update notes via Steam Community

Small patch for the last update

New items:
Handmade Hatchet: a craftable hatchet in case the starting hatchet breaks, not really durable.

New structures:
Rudimentary anvil: a handcrafted rock anvil, easier to get at start in case metal is out of the game.

Added a UI element in the inventory and during the game to show a main quest to follow in order to help facilitate the story progression.

General Fixes:
The starting hunting hatchet model has been changed.
Fixed a bug in the anvil that would let the player click repair and start the bar progression when no weapon/armor was in slot.
I reworked the crafting panel UI to allow an easier experience in finding items and crafting them.
Fixed a part of the river that was non interactable.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3274802
