Small patch for the last update New items:

Handmade Hatchet: a craftable hatchet in case the starting hatchet breaks, not really durable.



New structures:

Rudimentary anvil: a handcrafted rock anvil, easier to get at start in case metal is out of the game.



Added a UI element in the inventory and during the game to show a main quest to follow in order to help facilitate the story progression.



General Fixes:

The starting hunting hatchet model has been changed.

Fixed a bug in the anvil that would let the player click repair and start the bar progression when no weapon/armor was in slot.

I reworked the crafting panel UI to allow an easier experience in finding items and crafting them.

Fixed a part of the river that was non interactable.