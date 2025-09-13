 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19967938 Edited 13 September 2025 – 09:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Learning curve now seems as smooth as it will ever get. Any ideas to make things easier to understand please don't hesitate to bring forward.

Missing sage content tweaks (+new puzzles on MS1)
Mechanics of the Fracture now explains Quantum Atlas
Learning curve tweaks, offline mode wip - should be up for testing on beta server soon
Game client now holds user progression, server sync still wip

