13 September 2025 Build 19967896 Edited 13 September 2025 – 09:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Map 7 Boss: Health of the Egyptian God reduced

  • Map 7 Semi-Boss: Battle reworked to be more fast-paced and fun

  • Ricochet Core: Was not working properly

  • Fragmentation Core: Fragmentation core created chain fragments which could cause crashes

  • Legendary Wand Unlock: Changed from 5000 to 500 deliveries

  • Accessory Chest: Was not appearing on map 7 until the sphinx appeared

  • Skill HUD: Skill levels were not displayed correctly

  • Skill Fusion: Fusion system reworked to support fusions even after obtaining all skill evolutions

  • Localization: Fixed Korean element table and updated several other languages

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

