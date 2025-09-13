Map 7 Boss: Health of the Egyptian God reduced

Map 7 Semi-Boss: Battle reworked to be more fast-paced and fun

Ricochet Core: Was not working properly

Fragmentation Core: Fragmentation core created chain fragments which could cause crashes

Legendary Wand Unlock: Changed from 5000 to 500 deliveries

Accessory Chest: Was not appearing on map 7 until the sphinx appeared

Skill HUD: Skill levels were not displayed correctly

Skill Fusion: Fusion system reworked to support fusions even after obtaining all skill evolutions

Localization: Fixed Korean element table and updated several other languages

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!