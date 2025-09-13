Map 7 Boss: Health of the Egyptian God reduced
Map 7 Semi-Boss: Battle reworked to be more fast-paced and fun
Ricochet Core: Was not working properly
Fragmentation Core: Fragmentation core created chain fragments which could cause crashes
Legendary Wand Unlock: Changed from 5000 to 500 deliveries
Accessory Chest: Was not appearing on map 7 until the sphinx appeared
Skill HUD: Skill levels were not displayed correctly
Skill Fusion: Fusion system reworked to support fusions even after obtaining all skill evolutions
Localization: Fixed Korean element table and updated several other languages
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update