Hi everyone!

We’ve just pushed out a small but handy update for Pre-Odyssey: Love at First Quack 🦆✨

Patch Notes:

Quality of Life: The unlockable walkthrough now shows which endings you’ve already unlocked; making it easier to keep track of your progress.

Correction: Fixed a small error in the walkthrough to ensure everything is accurate.

We hope this makes your journey through Odysseus’ world even smoother.

Thank you so much for all your support and feedback so far. it’s been incredible seeing your reactions! 💖

<3,

Anta & Neoclassic Games