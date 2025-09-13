 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19967839 Edited 13 September 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We’ve just pushed out a small but handy update for Pre-Odyssey: Love at First Quack 🦆✨

Patch Notes:

  • Quality of Life: The unlockable walkthrough now shows which endings you’ve already unlocked; making it easier to keep track of your progress.

  • Correction: Fixed a small error in the walkthrough to ensure everything is accurate.

We hope this makes your journey through Odysseus’ world even smoother.
Thank you so much for all your support and feedback so far. it’s been incredible seeing your reactions! 💖

If you’re enjoying the game, don’t forget to tell a friend or leave a review on Steam. Every bit of support helps us a ton.

Follow us here on Steam for news, giveaways and other cool events!

<3,

Anta & Neoclassic Games

