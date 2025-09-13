 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19967827 Edited 13 September 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Cleaned up the frames for the "apply the formula" exercises

  • Polished the arrow pointing players to the next dialogue in the diagnostic explanation

  • Translation of "Bilan"

  • Adjusted hover animation on the "Quit" button

  • Adjusted the text box size for exercise statements in the "Training" section

  • Fixed errors caused by going back and forth between the menu and chapters

  • Fixed display bug when a correction had only one page

  • Fixed slot shrinking when picking up an item

  • Fixed color highlight bug on slots in the "Training" section

  • Fixed disappearing items thrown into the trash when replaying the exercise

  • Fixed ignored item on the conveyor belt

  • Fixed pink display of the "Validate" button after completing the final evaluation

  • Fixed transparent dotted lines issue

Changed files in this update

Depot 3288521
  • Loading history…
