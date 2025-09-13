Cleaned up the frames for the "apply the formula" exercises

Polished the arrow pointing players to the next dialogue in the diagnostic explanation

Translation of "Bilan"

Adjusted hover animation on the "Quit" button

Adjusted the text box size for exercise statements in the "Training" section

Fixed errors caused by going back and forth between the menu and chapters

Fixed display bug when a correction had only one page

Fixed slot shrinking when picking up an item

Fixed color highlight bug on slots in the "Training" section

Fixed disappearing items thrown into the trash when replaying the exercise

Fixed ignored item on the conveyor belt

Fixed pink display of the "Validate" button after completing the final evaluation