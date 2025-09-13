 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19967823 Edited 13 September 2025 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed "The Sifd Crash": fixed a crash when Allies or Bodyguards move outside the map area

Fixed Focus Fire when targeting outside of the map area

Capped maximum movement speed of enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 3951011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link