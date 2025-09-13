AI Update: Reduced Repetition

Your name? → Eric



Your age? → My name is Eric and I am 32 years old



Your address? → My name is Eric, I am 32 years old and I’m from Obliska



Your name? → Eric



Your age? → I’m 32 years old, why do you want to know that?



Your address? → Do I really need to tell you my address?



The model’s penalty has been adjusted to prevent it from saying the same thing over and over again.A clear example of the old behavior:Now the model is penalized for repeating itself. It may take a little longer to respond, but it is forced to vary its answers.Example with the new behavior: