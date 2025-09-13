 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19967728 Edited 13 September 2025 – 08:32:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

AI Update: Reduced Repetition


The model’s penalty has been adjusted to prevent it from saying the same thing over and over again.
A clear example of the old behavior:

  • Your name? → Eric
  • Your age? → My name is Eric and I am 32 years old
  • Your address? → My name is Eric, I am 32 years old and I’m from Obliska


Now the model is penalized for repeating itself. It may take a little longer to respond, but it is forced to vary its answers.
Example with the new behavior:

  • Your name? → Eric
  • Your age? → I’m 32 years old, why do you want to know that?
  • Your address? → Do I really need to tell you my address?

Changed files in this update

