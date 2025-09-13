Optimization:
Optimize dedicated servers
Add new zombies to the zombie horde
When unlocking, add self illuminating light to prevent the lock from being invisible when the light chase is turned on
03 Map Merchant adds automatic lights on
Disable large-scale AI generation within the territory table range
Bug fixes:
Fix the asynchronous generation of zombies on dedicated servers
Repair 03 map laundry room
Fixed that some models did not take effect after enabling ray tracing
Changed files in this update