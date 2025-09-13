 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19967548 Edited 13 September 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization:

  • Optimize dedicated servers

  • Add new zombies to the zombie horde

  • When unlocking, add self illuminating light to prevent the lock from being invisible when the light chase is turned on

  • 03 Map Merchant adds automatic lights on

  • Disable large-scale AI generation within the territory table range

Bug fixes:

  • Fix the asynchronous generation of zombies on dedicated servers

  • Repair 03 map laundry room

  • Fixed that some models did not take effect after enabling ray tracing

