Added the possibility to play 4-player multiplayer in versus mode. The mode is available by holding down the multiplayer button during character selection at the beginning of the game. (The 4-player multiplayer characters are not the same as the original ones, so some visual effects were removed to make my work easier.) In 4-player multiplayer, tempo attacks are twice as unlikely to appear to avoid constant pauses. I don’t have enough controllers on PlayStation, so I couldn’t test every 4-player bug.

Added a new map for multiplayer battles.

Added a level editor to create levels in solo or multiplayer (2 or 4 players).

Fixed a bug where the marriage achievement was impossible to unlock.

Reduced the cooldown damage Jones could receive from Guynelk’s ice attacks, and Jones can now be frozen by this attack.

Fixed minor bugs with Guynelk in water when he dies, when crouching then jumping, and when performing a ground attack at the same time as Jones.

Fixed a minor bug with the swimming icon for player 2 — the icon was incorrectly assigned to player 1.

Removed unnecessary and invisible elements to save more RAM and increase FPS.

Fixed a bug where a tutorial would appear at the beginning of a multiplayer level.

Added Laguig’s coins in the Dream World level in multiplayer.

Added "oboeshoesgames" in the special thanks.

He streamed my game, and by watching the video, I was able to improve some things. He also gave me a great idea to add the chapter system, which lets you replay story scenes instead of restarting the game.

Added a tutorial somewhere in the city to explain how to do tempo attacks.

Fixed a multiplayer bug when both players are using controllers.

Fixed some animation transition issues with the regular girls.

Fixed a bug that prevented Jones from using his stationary block at certain times.

Fixed a bug where Elsa could get stuck while blocking.

Added a message at the start of the game explaining how to skip cutscenes.