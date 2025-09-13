 Skip to content
Major 13 September 2025 Build 19967545
Update notes via Steam Community

Added the possibility to play 4-player multiplayer in versus mode. The mode is available by holding down the multiplayer button during character selection at the beginning of the game. (The 4-player multiplayer characters are not the same as the original ones, so some visual effects were removed to make my work easier.) In 4-player multiplayer, tempo attacks are twice as unlikely to appear to avoid constant pauses. I don’t have enough controllers on PlayStation, so I couldn’t test every 4-player bug.

  • Added a new map for multiplayer battles.

  • Added a level editor to create levels in solo or multiplayer (2 or 4 players).

  • Fixed a bug where the marriage achievement was impossible to unlock.

  • Reduced the cooldown damage Jones could receive from Guynelk’s ice attacks, and Jones can now be frozen by this attack.

  • Fixed minor bugs with Guynelk in water when he dies, when crouching then jumping, and when performing a ground attack at the same time as Jones.

  • Fixed a minor bug with the swimming icon for player 2 — the icon was incorrectly assigned to player 1.

  • Removed unnecessary and invisible elements to save more RAM and increase FPS.

  • Fixed a bug where a tutorial would appear at the beginning of a multiplayer level.

  • Added Laguig’s coins in the Dream World level in multiplayer.

  • Added "oboeshoesgames" in the special thanks.
    He streamed my game, and by watching the video, I was able to improve some things. He also gave me a great idea to add the chapter system, which lets you replay story scenes instead of restarting the game.

  • Added a tutorial somewhere in the city to explain how to do tempo attacks.

  • Fixed a multiplayer bug when both players are using controllers.

  • Fixed some animation transition issues with the regular girls.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Jones from using his stationary block at certain times.

  • Fixed a bug where Elsa could get stuck while blocking.

  • Added a message at the start of the game explaining how to skip cutscenes.

  • Added a message on the character selection screen explaining how to return to the title screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
