🐍New Content:

+ New Content -Resolved Error





🥑Items:

+Macuahuitl and other slow weapons damage buffed to make worth

+Burning web effect

+Vine barriers now shed vines to show destruction progress

+More power ups and armor

+Replaced EXP with Obsidian shards

+More clickies off path

+Sun Stone attacks can now stun bosses

+Tree of Fortune

+Eating Ice food cures Burning

+Feather items (Hawk, Macaw, Quetzal, & Roadrunner)

+New Gauntlet items for fist fight style (Leather, Metal, Obsidian, Stone)

-Decreased Heavy Attack hitstop (.2 seconds from .3)

-Carrying objects improved

-Carry items collision issues

+More wild food types

-Well Fed buff nerfed from 600 > 120 second duration

-Taco was not edible, fixed

-Mushroom bushes were giving chili peppers





⚔Player:

+Updated player attack animations now more satisfying and stylized motions

+New swimming sounds

-Can now roll during attacks instead of having to wait for attack to finish

+Rolling now does damage

-Player swim depth now starts at waistline

-Unable to move after saving at a campfire





💀Enemies:

+Pinewood Abomination can be flipped with a heavy attack

+Updated combat sounds

+Bullet Ant

+Hermit Kraken and Crimson Dreadnaut improved fight

+Grizzly Boars replaced by Razorback Bloodtusk/Fangmare (Peccary)

+Removed deep mud slowness and replaced with pitfalls

-Certain enemies weren't disengaging combat

-Enemies weren't aiming up and down when shooting projectiles, now much more accurate (be careful!)

-Boss music not stopping on death

+Ozomatli improved fight and updated graphics

-Blossom, Executioner Wasp, Terrasc Guard death animation bugs

-Removed "Not Tree," too scary for game to handle







🗺Maps:

+Sun Stone Arena Map + ending cutscene

+Lore drops near campfires

+Temple of the Dead Map

+Mangrove Madness updates

+Story Mode now auto plays next level

+Cipactlan is now Level Select, updated graphics

-Mouse goes off screen after map reset

+Pura Verde renamed Spicefire Mountain, updated story and quests

+Spicefire Mountain skylands moved to Trial of the 4 Winds level, expanded chili farm

+The Death Tree cave section moved to Cave of the Dead level





📽Cinematics:

+Shipwrecked added cutscenes

+Crimson Wilds cutscenes

+Mangled Web cutscenes

+New human NPC voices

-Chalchi clothes clipping fixed

-Updated death vfx





🖼UI/HUD:

+Updated Status effect symbols

+Home Screen Update

+Updated end level screen

+New loading screen roadrunner animation

+Pause Menu UI updates

-NPC Dialogue was reactivating after NPC despawned

-Certain NPCs not playing dialogue animations fixed

-Binoculars sometimes wouldn't despawn after use

-Woodpile UI updates

+New dialogue font for easier reading

-Coffee crunch sound

+Weapons now show damage amount

+Updated music credits

-Bug where restarting level would make cursor go outside game window