New Content:
+ New Content -Resolved Error
🥑Items:
+Macuahuitl and other slow weapons damage buffed to make worth
+Burning web effect
+Vine barriers now shed vines to show destruction progress
+More power ups and armor
+Replaced EXP with Obsidian shards
+More clickies off path
+Sun Stone attacks can now stun bosses
+Tree of Fortune
+Eating Ice food cures Burning
+Feather items (Hawk, Macaw, Quetzal, & Roadrunner)
+New Gauntlet items for fist fight style (Leather, Metal, Obsidian, Stone)
-Decreased Heavy Attack hitstop (.2 seconds from .3)
-Carrying objects improved
-Carry items collision issues
+More wild food types
-Well Fed buff nerfed from 600 > 120 second duration
-Taco was not edible, fixed
-Mushroom bushes were giving chili peppers
⚔Player:
+Updated player attack animations now more satisfying and stylized motions
+New swimming sounds
-Can now roll during attacks instead of having to wait for attack to finish
+Rolling now does damage
-Player swim depth now starts at waistline
-Unable to move after saving at a campfire
💀Enemies:
+Pinewood Abomination can be flipped with a heavy attack
+Updated combat sounds
+Bullet Ant
+Hermit Kraken and Crimson Dreadnaut improved fight
+Grizzly Boars replaced by Razorback Bloodtusk/Fangmare (Peccary)
+Removed deep mud slowness and replaced with pitfalls
-Certain enemies weren't disengaging combat
-Enemies weren't aiming up and down when shooting projectiles, now much more accurate (be careful!)
-Boss music not stopping on death
+Ozomatli improved fight and updated graphics
-Blossom, Executioner Wasp, Terrasc Guard death animation bugs
-Removed "Not Tree," too scary for game to handle
🗺Maps:
+Sun Stone Arena Map + ending cutscene
+Lore drops near campfires
+Temple of the Dead Map
+Mangrove Madness updates
+Story Mode now auto plays next level
+Cipactlan is now Level Select, updated graphics
-Mouse goes off screen after map reset
+Pura Verde renamed Spicefire Mountain, updated story and quests
+Spicefire Mountain skylands moved to Trial of the 4 Winds level, expanded chili farm
+The Death Tree cave section moved to Cave of the Dead level
📽Cinematics:
+Shipwrecked added cutscenes
+Crimson Wilds cutscenes
+Mangled Web cutscenes
+New human NPC voices
-Chalchi clothes clipping fixed
-Updated death vfx
🖼UI/HUD:
+Updated Status effect symbols
+Home Screen Update
+Updated end level screen
+New loading screen roadrunner animation
+Pause Menu UI updates
-NPC Dialogue was reactivating after NPC despawned
-Certain NPCs not playing dialogue animations fixed
-Binoculars sometimes wouldn't despawn after use
-Woodpile UI updates
+New dialogue font for easier reading
-Coffee crunch sound
+Weapons now show damage amount
+Updated music credits
-Bug where restarting level would make cursor go outside game window
