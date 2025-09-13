 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19967537 Edited 13 September 2025 – 08:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good afternoon, Your Majesty. We have implemented further updates and fixes to the game. Details are as follows:

  1. Bug fixes;

  2. Changed the color of numbers on card corner indexes—each cumulative value now has a unique color marker;

  3. Reduced the difficulty of some adaptive traits such as the Vermilion Bird;

  4. Adjusted the probability pool for cards and policies, making high-quality cards and policies more likely to appear;

  5. Added some sound effects.

We hope you enjoy the game! You are also cordially invited to join our Discord to discuss court affairs together!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3164161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link