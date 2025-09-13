Good afternoon, Your Majesty. We have implemented further updates and fixes to the game. Details are as follows:

Bug fixes; Changed the color of numbers on card corner indexes—each cumulative value now has a unique color marker; Reduced the difficulty of some adaptive traits such as the Vermilion Bird; Adjusted the probability pool for cards and policies, making high-quality cards and policies more likely to appear; Added some sound effects.

We hope you enjoy the game! You are also cordially invited to join our Discord to discuss court affairs together!