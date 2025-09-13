 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19967530 Edited 13 September 2025 – 08:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features ✨

  • Added a new button to skip a track in the playlist.

Technical ⚙️

  • The game now waits for Steam initialization during loading.

Bug Fixes 🐞

  • Fixed another issue where the game speed automatically jumped to 3x after opening the talent tree.

  • Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when opening the tower configuration after finishing a map.

  • Fixed an issue where items could be sold even if no merchant was available (Challenger).

  • Fixed a bug that occurred when dropping a slot onto itself.

  • Fixed a bug where the client could not build towers when playing Challenger mode with custom settings.

Gameplay & Maps 🗺️

  • It is now possible to build a maze on the Mist map.

  • It is now possible to build a maze on the Twisted Path map.

  • Added new path indicators: they now show how creeps would move if a tower is built on the selected position. Invalid build spots are highlighted in color.

  • Arcane Tower shots now bounce to an additional target. Damage has been slightly adjusted accordingly.

  • Adjusted the projectile angle of the Cannon Tower.

  • The attack speed of the Cannon Tower has been reduced, but its damage has been increased.

User Interface 🎛️

  • Added a tooltip for the Autocast button.

  • Added a tooltip for the Pause button.

  • Added a tooltip for the Damage Table button.

  • Reworked the tooltip for merchant items (Challenger).

  • Adjusted the headers in the Quick Selection menu.

  • Improved controls: the camera can once again be rotated with right-click (rotation is activated after holding the right mouse button for a short time).

  • Notifications have been localized.

  • The Tower Settings button has been localized.

  • The Creep Overview button has been localized.

Path Indicator:

