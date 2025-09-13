New Features ✨
Added a new button to skip a track in the playlist.
Technical ⚙️
The game now waits for Steam initialization during loading.
Bug Fixes 🐞
Fixed another issue where the game speed automatically jumped to 3x after opening the talent tree.
Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when opening the tower configuration after finishing a map.
Fixed an issue where items could be sold even if no merchant was available (Challenger).
Fixed a bug that occurred when dropping a slot onto itself.
Fixed a bug where the client could not build towers when playing Challenger mode with custom settings.
Gameplay & Maps 🗺️
It is now possible to build a maze on the Mist map.
It is now possible to build a maze on the Twisted Path map.
Added new path indicators: they now show how creeps would move if a tower is built on the selected position. Invalid build spots are highlighted in color.
Arcane Tower shots now bounce to an additional target. Damage has been slightly adjusted accordingly.
Adjusted the projectile angle of the Cannon Tower.
The attack speed of the Cannon Tower has been reduced, but its damage has been increased.
User Interface 🎛️
Added a tooltip for the Autocast button.
Added a tooltip for the Pause button.
Added a tooltip for the Damage Table button.
Reworked the tooltip for merchant items (Challenger).
Adjusted the headers in the Quick Selection menu.
Improved controls: the camera can once again be rotated with right-click (rotation is activated after holding the right mouse button for a short time).
Notifications have been localized.
The Tower Settings button has been localized.
The Creep Overview button has been localized.
Path Indicator:
Changed files in this update