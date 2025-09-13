Added a new button to skip a track in the playlist.

The game now waits for Steam initialization during loading.

Fixed a bug where the client could not build towers when playing Challenger mode with custom settings.

Fixed a bug that occurred when dropping a slot onto itself.

Fixed an issue where items could be sold even if no merchant was available (Challenger).

Fixed a bug where the game could freeze when opening the tower configuration after finishing a map.

Fixed another issue where the game speed automatically jumped to 3x after opening the talent tree.

It is now possible to build a maze on the Mist map.

It is now possible to build a maze on the Twisted Path map.

Added new path indicators: they now show how creeps would move if a tower is built on the selected position. Invalid build spots are highlighted in color.

Arcane Tower shots now bounce to an additional target. Damage has been slightly adjusted accordingly.

Adjusted the projectile angle of the Cannon Tower.