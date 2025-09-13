Enabled tutorials — three gameplay guidance modes are now available
Added animations for production in first-person mode
Fixed machine animations in production buildings
Fixed incorrect Faith Points
Fixed crash when loading the game
Minor visual improvements
Changelog 13.09 ver.0.9.297
