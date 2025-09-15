Hi everyone!



It's been a while since the last update, and I'm really excited to share that Lyca has surpassed over 30,000 players in its lifetime! It's been amazing to see how far this tiny game has come, and to celebrate, we're doing a few things:



- A new update (v 1.2.0) is live now with 4 new cat skins! The last one is Donuts, my own beloved cat who unfortunately crossed the rainbow bridge earlier this year... I really wanted to add him to the game :)





The update also includes a number of fixes, including a potential fix for a crash that a small number of players were experiencing when launching the game (related to loading the save file). If you were experiencing this issue, please download the update and let me know if it's working now (in the comments of this announcement)!



- The game is currently 40% off and we've partnered with Steam for a Daily Deal, which is live now! If you've not picked up the game yet, this is the best time to do that!



- We've partnered with the dev of a new amazing incremental game Piñata Go Boom, which released today, for a bundle! If you enjoyed Lyca, definitely give it a shot, and you can pick it up for an extra 10% off as part of the bundle:



- I wrote a little blog post last week about how I developed Lyca! If you're interested in reading about it, you can find it on www.syphono4.com! - Lastly, in case you missed it, here's my new game Hear The Bell Toll! I'm working with Pretty Soon again to bring it to you soon, and you can wishlist it here:I wanted to thank you all for being part of this journey, and for playing the game!Until next time, see you all soon!- Shaun (dev)