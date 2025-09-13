 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19967284 Edited 13 September 2025 – 08:20:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


Fixes

  • Fixed an issue and error that occurred when retrieving internal IDs during online ranking uploads

  • Fixed an issue where uploading online rankings could potentially overwrite other players’ times  

This will take effect on the next initial time registration.

  • Fixed an issue where iOS could sometimes fail to connect online at startup

  • Fixed an issue where entering certain characters in the serial code would cause a crash

  • Fixed an issue where race clear status was not reflected correctly

  • Removed the retry count setting for Single Rally  

  • Minor fix to grip handling during vehicle side slip  

The minimum grip level has been slightly raised. Further fixes/adjustments will be made in v3.1.

  • Fixed an issue where Class A vehicles had weak braking performance  

All vehicles will be adjusted in v3.1.

  • Fixed an issue where terrain appeared to reflect unnaturally

  • Fixed an issue where terrain protruded into distant roads

  • Fixed an issue where lights did not reach long distances  

The issue where lights do not illuminate the road is still under investigation.

  • Fixed an issue where performance became slower the longer you played

  • Temporary fix for keyboard input not working on ChromeOS

  • Major fixes to memory management

  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

