Changelog
Fixes
Fixed an issue and error that occurred when retrieving internal IDs during online ranking uploads
Fixed an issue where uploading online rankings could potentially overwrite other players’ times
This will take effect on the next initial time registration.
Fixed an issue where iOS could sometimes fail to connect online at startup
Fixed an issue where entering certain characters in the serial code would cause a crash
Fixed an issue where race clear status was not reflected correctly
Removed the retry count setting for Single Rally
Minor fix to grip handling during vehicle side slip
The minimum grip level has been slightly raised. Further fixes/adjustments will be made in v3.1.
Fixed an issue where Class A vehicles had weak braking performance
All vehicles will be adjusted in v3.1.
Fixed an issue where terrain appeared to reflect unnaturally
Fixed an issue where terrain protruded into distant roads
Fixed an issue where lights did not reach long distances
The issue where lights do not illuminate the road is still under investigation.
Fixed an issue where performance became slower the longer you played
Temporary fix for keyboard input not working on ChromeOS
Major fixes to memory management
Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update