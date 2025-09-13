Changelog



Fixes

Fixed an issue and error that occurred when retrieving internal IDs during online ranking uploads

Fixed an issue where uploading online rankings could potentially overwrite other players’ times

This will take effect on the next initial time registration.

Fixed an issue where iOS could sometimes fail to connect online at startup

Fixed an issue where entering certain characters in the serial code would cause a crash

Fixed an issue where race clear status was not reflected correctly

Removed the retry count setting for Single Rally

Minor fix to grip handling during vehicle side slip

The minimum grip level has been slightly raised. Further fixes/adjustments will be made in v3.1.

Fixed an issue where Class A vehicles had weak braking performance

All vehicles will be adjusted in v3.1.

Fixed an issue where terrain appeared to reflect unnaturally

Fixed an issue where terrain protruded into distant roads

Fixed an issue where lights did not reach long distances

The issue where lights do not illuminate the road is still under investigation.

Fixed an issue where performance became slower the longer you played

Temporary fix for keyboard input not working on ChromeOS

Major fixes to memory management